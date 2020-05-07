Police: Man tried to rob O'Reilly Auto Parts near Owosso with rock

(5/7/2020) - An Owosso was arrested Wednesday evening after allegedly using a rock to rob the O'Reilly Auto Parts store outside the city.

Michigan State Police say the 23-year-old suspect showed up at the store in Caledonia Township carrying a large rock around 9:55 p.m. and demanded money from an employee.

Investigators say the suspect didn't receive anything and the Owosso Police Department arrested him in the store's parking lot.

The suspect remained in the Shiawassee County Jail on Thursday awaiting arraignment. No injuries were reported.