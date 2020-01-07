Police: Mark David Latunski couldn't be charged after 2 men ran away from him

(1/7/2020) - Michigan State Police say they were unable to take action during two previous visits to Mark David Latunski's home before he was accused of murder.

Kevin Bacon allegedly was murdered and mutilated in the basement of Mark David Latunski's residence in Shiawassee County.

Neighbors of Latunski on Tyrrell Road in Shiawassee County's Bennington Township say they saw men running from his residence in October and November of 2019.

Those interactions have some people questioning why police didn't catch Latunski before he was accused of the brutal murder and mutilation of 25-year-old Kevin Bacon of Swartz Creek.

Michael Parks, who lives near Latunski, said a 29-year-old man came running to his door on Nov. 25 wearing only a leather kilt. The man told Parks he had been chained in Latunski's basement, got spooked and ran.

"Screaming, just bloody murder screaming -- help me, help me, help me," Parks recalled of encountering the 29-year-old.

The man was bleeding from his mouth and holding a rag to his face. But Michigan State Police investigators were not able to take action against Latunski because no crimes were reported.

"He told us everything that happened inside that house was consensual," said First Lt. David Kaiser. "Nobody on that date wanted to file a complaint, nobody admitted to being a victim. There was nothing criminal in nature on that date where we could pursue this further."

The 29-year-old left the area and Latunski was allowed to return home with no charges filed.

But the Nov. 25 incident wasn't the first time neighbors saw a half-naked man running from Latunski's home. Michigan State Police can't discuss specifics, but a man in his 40s from New York had a similar interaction with Latunski on Oct. 10.

He also called 911, but refused to file a police report or make criminal allegations.

"I don't know if it was because he was embarrassed, I don't know," Kaiser said. "But I do know troopers actually gave him a ride to a gas station away from the residence. We are looking to talk to him and gather even more evidence."

Kaiser believes the New York man actually returned to Latunski's house and stayed for two or three days after the October incident.

Looking back, Kaiser doesn't believe law enforcement could've stepped in with either incident.

"There are different sexual acts that other people like," he said. "Not to judge, it's different and it's not for everybody, but people that are into bondage and the S&M, that is a different type of lifestyle and it may seem strange to other people but to those people it's not."

He said the activity wasn't considered criminal because both men told police their activity was consensual. He's not sure whether Latunski and Bacon were engaging in similar activity that went way too far.

"I don't know. Those are all questions we had as well," Kaiser said.

He said a team of 14 detectives is on the case. They're working to re-interview these two men, as well as checking into Latunski's dating history.

Anyone with information for police about Latunski is asked to call 1-877-616-4677 or email mioc@michigan.gov.