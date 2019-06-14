Police: Medical emergency caused man to crash into transformer, air conditioner

(6/14/2019) - A 33-year-old man died Thursday evening after he suffered a medical emergency behind the wheel, causing him to crash into a transformer and air conditioner behind a business.

Police say Francis Konke drove his 2001 Lincoln Continental through a fenced driveway off M-142 in Bad Axe behind a business, coming to stop against a door in a narrow space between the building and a guardrail around 5:15 p.m.

An employee at the business and a Huron County sheriff deputy tended Konke before an ambulance arrived. The ambulance attempted CPR and deployed an AED before rushing Konke to McLaren Thumb Region hospital.

Medical staff were unable to revive him and he was pronounced dead.

The Huron County Medical Examiner's Office is planning an autopsy to determine Konke's cause of death.