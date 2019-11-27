Police: Mother said she knew boyfriend abused children in child death case

A mid-Michigan woman is facing prison time as she is accused of not doing enough to prevent her child's death.

The one-year-old died this summer in Saginaw County.

The mother's boyfriend awaits trial for murder.

Today was day one of Megan Schweinsberg's preliminary hearing.

A judge has not decided whether the case will move forward.

But during today's testimony, we did learn more about what allegedly led up to the child's death.

28 year old Megan Schweinsberg faces two charges, child abuse and murder. She is accused of knowing her boyfriend, Brandon Mannie had assaulted her one year old child, Darryn Mann, and did not seek help.

It was on July 10th when Schweinsberg ran out of her Carrollton Township home to a neighbor's house with the little boy to get help, but the child died.

Doctor Kanu Virani testified that Mann died from scalding burns, blunt force trauma to the head, and asphyxia. Police officers testified they noticed the boy had burns on the lower part of his body that night.

Schweinsberg told police Mannie was still in their home and had a knife with her two other children.

Police testified Schweinsberg told them she was gone for part of the day, but when she returned, she noticed her son was injured around seven that night.

But testimony indicates for about forty-five minutes, she couldn't get help because Mannie wouldn't allow her to.

She said she eventually was able to escape with the child after Mannie dozed off after ingesting heroin. When interviewed by police, she admitted that Mannie had abused her children in the past.

"Admitted to not only having knowledge, but could site various specific abusive acts occurring the household that she had knowledge of," says Larry Biniecki of the Saginaw County Sheriff's Department.

Carrollton Township detective Jim Kellett says police got text messages sent between Schweinsberg and Mannie days before the child's death, that indicated Schweinsberg was upset with herself that she didn't do a better job of protecting her children from Mannie.

He read several of the texts in court.

"I'm scared you are going to end up snapping and end up behind bars because something happened, I'll never call the cops on you," Kellett testified.

Judge M. Randall Jurrens will rule on a couple of legal motions in the case before deciding whether Schweinsberg will face trial.

