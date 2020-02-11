Police: Mom critical, 3 children hurt after alleged drunk driver runs red light

(2/11/2020) - Police say a mother was in critical condition and her three children had minor injuries after an alleged drunk driver ran a red light in Genesee Township.

The mother in her 20s and her three children were heading north on Belsay Road around 10:45 p.m. when a car traveling east on Richfield Road ran a red light and caused a broadside collision, according to the Genesee Township Police Department.

Police say the mother was listed in critical condition at an area hospital on Tuesday, but she is expected to survive. Her three children suffered minor injuries.

Police arrested a woman in her 20s driving the eastbound car on suspicion of drunken driving. She was not identified Tuesday morning because she hadn’t been arraigned on criminal charges.