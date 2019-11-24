Police: Nephew shoots at uncle leading to standoff in Flint Township

(11/24/19) - Flint Township police released new information in the hours-long standoff that happened Saturday afternoon lasting into the evening hours.

Police say there was a dispute leading to the standoff. That dispute ended with a 27-year-old nephew firing shots at his 35-year old uncle.

Both live in the home in the 1200 block of Dye Meadow.

Police were called there just before 3 p.m. Saturday.

The uncle was able to run out of the home without being hurt; however, the nephew remained barricaded inside for several hours.

The suspect surrendered a little after 9 o'clock at night after police knocked down the front door. He is in custody.

No one else was inside the home.

Investigators have turned the case over to the prosecutor's office for review. We'll let you know when charges are filed.

