Police: Robbery at Advance America Cash Advance was an inside job

(11/6/2019) - Investigators say the armed robbery at Advance America Cash Advance in Bad Axe on Oct. 23 actually was an inside job.

Instead of armed robbery charges, two suspects are facing charges of embezzlement, larceny in a building and false report of a felony, according to the Bad Axe Police Department.

Police have spoken with both suspects and they are expected to turn themselves in to authorities soon. Their names were not released because they hadn't been arraigned.

The incident was reported as an armed robbery after a suspect walked into the store at 862 N. VanDyke Road with an open umbrella around 9:10 a.m. Oct. 23 and told an employee he was armed with a weapon.

He forced the employee to open the safe and lock boxes so he could get the cash. The employee activated a panic alarm after the suspect left, which summoned police to the scene.

The suspect was wearing a white facial covering, dark colored coat, ball cap and a white hood. Police later seized an umbrella, cash, clothing and other evidence after talking with the suspects.