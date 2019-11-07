Police: Search for missing 26-year-old ends with discovery of her body

(11/7/2019) - The search for a missing 26-year-old woman has ended.

The Tuscola County Sheriff's Office says the body of Mary Margaret Wells was found Thursday afternoon. No information was provided about where her body was located or how she died.

Wells was reported missing around 1 a.m. Wednesday after she left her home on Mayville Road near Silverwood in Dayton Township.

Police described her as vulnerable and she likely was only wearing pajamas in the cold weather early Wednesday and Thursday mornings.

