Police: Several drivers disobey Michigan's Move Over law along I-75

(11/14/2019) - Drivers were supposed to slow down or move over for a fully marked Grand Blanc Township police car parked along I-75 with its lights flashing.

Many of them didn't, police say.

The police department posted a series of videos on Facebook to educate drivers on Michigan's Move Over law. An updated version took effect in February.

The videos show drivers passing the patrol car apparently at freeway speed without slowing down or moving over, as required by law, according to the Grand Blanc Township Police Department.

The videos are posted below.

Michigan law requires drivers to reduce their speed by 10 mph and move over a lane while passing police, fire, rescue, ambulance, road service, two trucks, utility service or waste hauling vehicles.

If they can't move over, drivers must proceed with caution. A violation could lead to a civil infraction ticket with two points on the driver's license and a $400 fine.

A violation causing injury to someone working along the road carries up to two years in prison and a $1,000 fine. A violation causing death could lead to a 15-year prison sentence and $7,500 fine.