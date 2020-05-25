Police: Social media dispute leads to shots fired at Grand Blanc Township home

(5/25/2020) - A social media dispute led to shots fired at a Grand Blanc Township residence early Monday, according to police.

Grand Blanc Township Police Chief Ron Wiles said the suspects allegedly were unhappy about comments from the homeowners on a recent social media post for a missing Mundy Township resident.

So the shooting appears to be the suspects' revenge, he said.

Around 2 a.m. Monday, police responded to reports of shots fired into the residence in the area of Perry and Vassar roads. A car and the home's natural gas meter received damage from the gunfire, Wiles said.

Responding police officers spotting the alleged suspect vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. Two men inside were arrested and taken to the Genesee County Jail while awaiting arraignment.

Nobody was home at the time and no injuries were reported. Investigators seized evidence from the suspects' car, Wiles said.