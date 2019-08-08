Police: Special curfew for unaccompanied minors in effect for Back to the Bricks

(8/8/2019) - The Flint Police Department is reminding parents that unaccompanied minors are not allowed around the Back to the Bricks Festival next week.

The city's special public events curfew will be in effect from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. every day from Aug. 14 to 17 in the area bounded by 5th Avenue, I-69, Cesar Chavez Drive and Church Street

Police say the curfew ordinance is designed to provide a safe and orderly environment during the festival, which assures visitors that they can relax and enjoy the annual tradition.

If unaccompanied minors age 17 or younger are caught in the curfew area, police will find their parents in violation of their responsibility and impose a $250 fine.