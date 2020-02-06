Police: Speeding and intoxicated driver impales car on broken utility pole

(2/6/2020) - Police believe an intoxicated driver was speeding when he lost control, flipped and impaled his car on a broken utility pole.

The driver was heading south on M-52 neare Juddville Road around 12:15 p.m. Thursday when he lost control in a curve, according to the Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office.

The car went off the road in front of the Shiawassee Conservation Association, overturned, hit a utility pole and came to rest partially in the air with the pole stuck in the engine compartment.

The driver, who was not identified, was taken to Memorial Health Care in Owosso for treatment of minor injuries.

Investigators say the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed when the crash happened. Police are seeking charges against him for operating under the influence of drugs or alcohol, as well.