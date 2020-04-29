Police: Speeding driver in critical condition after crash on Court Street

(4/29/2020) - Police say a speeding driver was hospitalized in critical condition after crashing into a utility pole on Court Street on Wednesday morning.

Monty McKnight was driving a Pontiac Grand Prix at a high rate of speed east on Court Street around 8:45 a.m. when he lost control near Downey Street and hit the police, according to the Flint Police Department.

The Flint Fire Department extricated McKnight from his car and he was rushed to Hurley Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition with head and internal injuries.

Police were investigating the circumstances leading to the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call the Flint Police Department at 810-237-6808.