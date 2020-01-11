Police: Stay off roads unless travel is absolutely essential

(1/11/2020) - Michigan State Police are asking motorists to stay off the roads in much of Mid-Michigan.

Police say road conditions have deteriorated rapidly across Bay, Saginaw, Midland and Genesee counties as freezing rain has moved in. Several crashes had been reported before 1 p.m. caused by icy road conditions.

Michigan State Police say everyone should stay off the roads unless they are traveling for emergency purposes.

The Genesee County 911 Communications Center was reporting several crashes along I-75 and I-69 around 12:30 p.m. Saturday. More crashes were reported along I-75 through Saginaw and Bay counties.

Michigan State Police have not seen any serious injuries in the crashes troopers had investigated by 1 p.m. Saturday.

Flooding is a concern on many secondary roads. Kennedy Drive in Bay City, which leads to Veterans Park, was closed due to high water.

Water over the road also was reported in the area of Linden and Baldwin roads in Mundy Township, the Thread Creek culvert under Atherton Road in Burton and on M-15 north of Goodrich.

A sinkhole was opening on North Morrish Road near West Wilson Road in Montrose Township while a drain issue affected travel in the 1300 block of Cook Road in Grand Blanc Township.