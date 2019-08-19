Police: Surveillance photos show man who robbed PNC Bank branch in Clio

(8/19/2019) - Police have released surveillance photos a week after a man robbed the PNC Bank in Clio at gunpoint.

The man, who police believe is about 60 years old, walked into the bank at 107 E. Vienna Road around noon Aug. 12 and demanded money from a teller. He made off with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to the Clio Police Department.

Investigators haven't said whether any weapons were involved, but no injuries were reported. Investigators say the man fled in a dark-colored four-door sedan.

Police described the person of interest as a black man around 60 years old, 5-foot-8 and 190 pounds. He was wearing a blue hoodie, blue jeans, a brown cap and women's sunglasses with large lenses.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information that helps identify the man. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL. Anonymous tips are welcome.

Clio Area Schools and other nearby businesses were placed on lockdown after the robbery, but most have returned to normal operations.