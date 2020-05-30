Police: Teen killed after someone fired gun into crowd of Detroit protestors

(5/30/20) - Police in Detroit said a 19-year-old man was shot and killed after someone fired into a crowd of protesters.

Investigators said it happened overnight when someone in an SUV fired a gun.

Detroit was among several U.S. cities seeing contentious protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in Minneapolis police custody.

As of this writing, there was no word yet of an arrest in the Detroit shooting.

But police said someone was arrested after trying to run an officer over.

They said an officer went to the hospital after being struck by a rock thrown by a protester.

