Police: Thief admits to stealing several lawn ornaments

(12/10/2019) - Police arrested a 30-year-old man accused of stealing lawn ornaments from residences in Shiawassee County.

The sheriff's office recovered an angel statue stolen from a woman's residence in Caledonia Township outside Corunna and Owosso. The statue was located in Flint Township.

The Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office identified a 30-year-old suspect accused of stealing the angel. Police say he admitted to stealing several other lawn ornaments from around Caledonia Township.

Investigators are seeking larceny charges against the 30-year-old.