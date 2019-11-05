Police: West Side Smoke Shop employee assaulted during theft

(11/5/2019) - A man is accused of stealing from a Mount Pleasant smoking shop and assaulting an employee.

An employee at the West Side Smoke Shop in Mount Pleasant was assaulted during a theft attempt on Halloween evening, according to police.

It happened around 6:40 p.m. on Halloween evening at Wild Side Smoke Shop at 1218 S. Mission St.

An employee told the Mount Pleasant Police Department he recognized a man from previous incidents of stealing. When he confronted him about putting items in his pockets, a fight broke out.

A woman in the parking lot was waiting for the suspect. Police say she was involved in the assault.

The suspect was described as a male in his late 20s or early 30s about 6 feet tall with a thin build and glasses. The suspect was wearing blue jeans tucked into cowboy boots and a bright blue Nike hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Mount Pleasant Police Department's anonymous tip line at 989-779-9111.