(11/4/2019) - Police say a woman found dead in her Bay City residence Friday afternoon was mauled by one or both of her pit bulls.

The Bay City Department of Public Safety found the body of 41-year-old Brandy Joy O’Dell in the 3200 block of Westshore Drive around 2:55 p.m.

An autopsy on Sunday determined she died of several bites from one or two of her pet pit bulls. Authorities removed the two dogs from the residence and took them to the the Bay County Animal Shelter.