Police: Woman possibly drunk with kids in car heading to Cheeseburger in Caseville

(8/16/2019) - Police believe an Oakland County woman who fled from police and crashed with her two daughters in the car was drunk on her way to the Cheeseburger in Caseville festival.

Her 10-year-old daughter was airlifted to a Detroit-area hospital with serious injuries after she crashed into a ditch in Lapeer County after a short police chase.

The 40-year-old woman from Oxford stopped at a gas station in Capac to ask directions to Bad Axe around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Lapeer County Sheriff's Office. The person gave her directions and she left westbound on I-69.

About 10 minutes later, a Lapeer County sheriff deputy spotted the woman's gray Pontiac G6 at 1:58 a.m. near the I-69/M-53 interchange in Imlay City. The woman sped off when the deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop.

The woman drove off north on M-53 through Imlay City at speeds topping 80 mph. The deputy discontinued the chase after two miles because he was concerned about the speed and the two young girls with her.

Four minutes later, the deputy found the car crashed into a ditch at M-53 and Bowers Road north of Imlay City. Police say the woman failed to negotiate a curve and went off the roadway.

The woman and her daughters age 10 and 7 all were transported to McLaren Lapeer Region hospital. The 10-year-old later was airlifted to Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak for treatment of serious injuries.

The 40-year-old remained hospitalized Thursday with non-life-threatening injuries while the 7-year-old was treated and released. Michigan Child Protective Services was contacted to investigate the girls' living situation.

The sheriff's office believes the woman was intoxicated and heading to the Cheeseburger in Caseville festival when the incident took place. Investigators are awaiting toxicology results before considering criminal charges.