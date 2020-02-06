Police: Wrong-way driver possibly intoxicated when he slammed into semi trailer

(2/6/2020) - Police say a 20-year-old man may have been intoxicated when he crashed into a semi truck while allegedly driving the wrong way on M-13.

Bay County Central Dispatch began receiving reports of a car driving south in the northbound lanes of M-13 near Prevo Road around 6:10 a.m. The crash with a semi truck was reported at 6:14 a.m.

Michigan State Police say a 20-year-old crossed the center line of M-13 into the northbound truck's path near Cottage Grove Road south of Linwood.

The 41-year-old truck driver swerved toward the shoulder to avoid a crash, but the 20-year-old man's 2001 Oldsmobile hit the wheels and axles on the trailer behind the semi truck, police say.

The Linwood man was trapped in his Oldsmobile until firefighters extricated him with hydraulic tools. An ambulance rushed him to an area hospital, where he was being treated for serious injuries.

Michigan State Police believe alcohol was a factor in the crash, which remained under investigation Thursday afternoon.