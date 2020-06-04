Police, activists credit peaceful protests to decade-old organization, ALPACT

(6/4/2020) - Police departments in mid-Michigan have put down their batons and walked for justice with the people they serve; but, what exactly does that justice look like?

“I will hold to task all of those that you see here today to continue consistently to be part of that change,” Charles Schoder, a civil rights specialist said at Wednesday’s unity event in Genesee County.

Schoder has been with the Michigan Department of Civil Rights for 25 years. He not only helps train officers; but in the last decade, Schoder has played a big role in the organization ALPACT, which stands for Advocates and Leaders for Police and Community Trust.

“People don't just come together in a time of crisis and build trust, the trust is fostered for years in getting to know somebody, working through issues with them being at the table,” he explained.

ALPACT meets monthly. Grand Blanc Township Police Chief Ron Wiles is a co-chair. He hasn't been surprised at how peacefully the County has protested; because he said, they've worked hard to form a relationship with the community.

“We want to work with you. We want you to work with us,” the Chief said. “We want the same things in this community. We want justice, we want equity for all. And, working together we'll achieve that.”

ALPACT meetings touch on the uncomfortable topics -- excessive force, discrimination, equitable enforcement of laws. And they often bring in guests.

Schoder shared a 12-year-old African American kid's message at one meeting. His bike was stolen and he was hurt that police never showed up.

“And this kid said, ‘But, when you don't show up. It makes us feel like you don't care about us.’ That was, to me, that was one of the harder hitting moments, not just for me; but watching the looks on officers’ faces,” Schoder explained.

Chief Wiles said he and other departments are learning what needs to be done, what needs to change.

“Change typically doesn't happen overnight,” he explained. “And, I think that's where some people get frustrated and may give up in trying to pursue that change; but, I know there's a committed team of law enforcement here in Genesee County that are ready to stay the course.”

Chief Wiles explained seeing what has already taken place in Genesee County, he knows real progress is happening.

“You always look at what you're doing and how you get better. That is a mantra here -- continuous improvement,” he said.

What does that look like?

Chief Wiles said proper training is a priority. At his department, officers are re-certified every year on use of force, implicit bias, cultural diversity and mental health first aid.

“I think sometimes people forget why they became a law enforcement officer,” the Chief said. “You know, we do a lot of interviews for officers and we ask that question and they say we want to help people.”

The Chief acknowledged there are some bad officers, which is why he said, they've changed the way they recruit and what they focus on when hiring new members of the department.

“Not everyone should become a police officer,” he said. “We need to make sure that we do a better job of screening those people, make sure that people that can do this job for the right reason the right way, those are the people we want to bring in.”

And he gets outside guidance through ALPACT.

“Have those conversations, right?” Schoder said. “Even if they're uncomfortable at times, even if they make you uncomfortable because you don't know where to go with those conversations, it opens the door to deeper levels of understanding.”

A lesson Schoder said that the whole community can take to heart.

“It really is seeing each other as a whole person equal to you,” he explained.

Chief Wiles added his department is one of just 20 in the state that is fully accredited, meaning they volunteered to comply with over 100 standards of best practice policies. He's looking for other agencies to do the same.