Police arrest men suspected of kicking a cat and recording it

The persons involved with recording a video for social media of drop- kicking a cat have been arrested.

Two people were picked up for the death of the animal by Ingham County Animal Control who had assistance from the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police US Marshall’s First District Fugitive team.

The two found a cat at the LarRoy Froh Apartment Complex in Lansing early last month and posted their actions of kicking the cat into the air on social media.

The cat did die from the incident.

Animal Control was alerted to the issue by a tip which included the disturbing video.

Ingham County Animal Control Director, Jodi LeBombard states: “I just want to thank everyone involved in solving this case. From the investigating officer, the community members who came forward with information, and the law enforcement agencies that came together to help, we are beyond grateful for the collaboration. This is a great community that takes a strong stance on animals being treated fairly. We do not tolerate cruelty acts to our animals.”

The two people that were arrested are from Lansing, and are 19 and 21 years old.

They were arraigned on Thursday on animal cruelty charges.

Killing and torturing an animal in the second degree could be up to 7 years in prison and/or $5,000 in fines.

Both subjects will be back in court on August 16th at 1p.m. in front of Judge Clark

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.