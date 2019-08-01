Police arrest second man in Bay City murder

(08/01/19) - A second man has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a Bay City father.

Tyler Gruber, 39, was shot and killed early Monday morning inside his home in the 500 block of N. Henry Street.

A 24-year-old man was also shot, but survived. The Bay City Department of Public Safety confirms the 24-year-old is now being held in connection to Gruber's death.

Wednesday afternoon a Bay County District Court judge formally charged Brandon Dupuis, 27, with eight felony crimes including murder.

The 24-year-old man could be formally charged as early as Friday.

Here's a look at this week's coverage of Gruber's murder:

(07/31/19) - A 27-year-old man has been charged with shooting and killing a Bay City father.

A Bay County District Court judge formally charged Brandon Dupuis with eight felony crimes Wednesday afternoon.

Dupuis is accused of killing Tyler Gruber on Monday, July 29 at his home in the 500 block of N. Henry Street.

Dupuis is charged with: murder, first degree murder, first degree home invasion, assault with intent to rob-armed, and four counts of weapons felony firearm.

Dupuis has drug-related and home invasion charges dating back to 2009 in Saginaw County.

(07/29/19) - A 39-year-old father is dead and a second man is hospitalized after an early morning shooting in Bay City.

The shooting took place in the 500 block of N. Henry Street, between E. South Union Street and E. Clara Street on the city's west side.

The Bay City Department of Public Safety reports the call to Bay County Central Dispatch came in around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

"Got here and found that victim deceased on the floor," said Captain Caleb Rowell. "They got another call saying there was a second subject with a gunshot wound being take by personal car to the hospital."

The second man, age 24, was shot in the leg but has non-life threatening injuries according to Rowell. He was initially taken to McLaren Bay Region in Bay City before being moved to Hurley Medical Center in Flint for treatment.

Capt. Rowell said as of 1 p.m. Monday the shooter was not in custody.

The 39-year-old man lived in the house. His girlfriend, Mikayla Hildebrant, said she had stayed the night with him.

"I was terrified," Hildebrant said. "I haven't been to bed yet. I, it's been a long night."

She said a noise woke them up.

"We got woke up to the door getting opened. And he walked out there, and I hear, 'what the hell are you all doing in my house," Hildebrant said. And next thing I know I hear gunshots. Like I said it was, 'pop, pop, pop, pop, pop.' And I walk out of our room and I find him laying on the floor."

Hildebrant said her boyfriend's son was asleep in another room.

"His nine-year-old son was in the house when this happened. And it would bring more justice for him than it would for anybody," Hildebrant said.

Investigators believe a total of four people were in the house. They include the victim and his son, Hildebrant, and another man. Hildebrant said the second man who was shot was not one of the four staying the night.

"I never saw a face," Hildebrant said. "Hopefully there's people out there with information that will come forward and help us find who did this."

Bay City detectives are being assisted by hit Michigan State Police Crime Lab out of Bridgeport Township.

Together they're trying to piece the 39-year-old man's final moments.

"It's a fairly small community. We can't solve crime without the public's help. If they don't give us tips, things go unsolved. When the public steps up and helps, that's when we can solve these types of crimes, especially in Bay City where we don't have this type of thing happen very often," Capt. Rowell said. "This is fairly rare in the city as a whole. Let alone this neighborhood is very quiet."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bay City Department of Public Safety Detective Bureau at 989-894-0161 or Bay County Central Dispatch at 989-892-9551.