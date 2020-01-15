Police ask for help find missing 40-year-old last seen Monday

(1/15/2020) - Police are asking the public to help find a missing 40-year-old man last seen Monday the city of Pontiac.

Andrew Eugene Green, who police say suffers from schizophrenia, was carrying a duffel bag and out for a walk, but hasn't been seen since.

Green is 5-foot-11 and 250 with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black coat, gray hat, gray neck warmer, white T-shirt, khaki pants and burgundy shoes.

Green has the word "scantless" tattooed on his abdomen, a Wile E. Coyote on his left arm and an old English-style G on the inside of his left arm.

Anyone who sees him should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. A $1,000 reward is being offered and people leaving tips can remain anonymous.