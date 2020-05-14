Police chase ends with crash that knocks out power to 800 in Flint

(5/14/2020) - A police chase and crash left over 800 Flint residents out of power for hours.

Police say officers began pursuing a woman in a minivan near the intersection of Flushing Road and Hill Street in Flint just before 1 p.m. Eventually, she crashed into a utility pole on Pasadena Avenue.

The woman was trapped in her minivan as the wires fell on top of it. Consumers Energy was called in to assist.

Power remained out along Pasadena Avenue between I-75 and Dupont Street at 7 p.m.

Police did not provide information on the woman's condition and what led to the chase.