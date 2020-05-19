Police chief honors everyone who gave to his department during coronavirus pandemic

(5/19/2020) - “It's surprising how many agencies, individuals, churches, everybody else has come to the aid of the police department to help service the community,” Genesee Township Police Chief John Mullaly said.

From personal protection equipment to hand sanitizer and even meals, the Chief explained he's been overwhelmed by their generosity over these last two months of the coronavirus pandemic.

Many of the donors aren't even neighbors to the Department. Mullaly said they're located in other parts of Genesee County, but still thought of them.

“You know, people don't realize that that money that we would spend on that, we would not be able to spend on other services that we normally do; because, we weren't budgeted for that,” he explained.

Mullaly said ServPro sanitized every patrol car with a hospital-grade disinfectant. And, specific to the personal protection equipment, he explained the donations made it possible to provide the officers with several days of head-to-toe protection.

“It’s very few of the times that people actually come to our aid, and it's nice that they know that, hey, we respect them as much as they respect us and, and they're helping us out here,” the Chief added.

To say thank you, he created and framed certificates for each individual, business and community organization. He'll be hand delivering them this week.

“Some didn't really want to be contacted, all they want to do is to be, you know, drop it off and run,” he explained. “But, we'd like to at least give them something, you know. So, that's why we came up with the recognition. At least they put it on there and say one day down the road that hey, we really recognize that they supported us.”

Because the Chief added, whether they realize it or not, it meant everything to him and his officers.

