Police chief suspicious of California man’s intentions with Mt. Morris Township teen

(2/4/2020) - A warning from the Mt. Morris Township police chief about the dangers of meeting people online.

He said a man traveled from California to meet up with a teenager. They went from motel to motel before police caught up with them.

"I don't know what his intentions were," Mt. Morris Township Police Chief Terence Green said.

Mt. Morris Township police get a call for a 17-year-old who had run away from home on Jan. 26. Her family was concerned because she has the mental capacity of a much younger person.

Green said she came to the Baymont Inn on Pierson Road to meet up with a 19-year-old man. The man traveled to Michigan by train and bus from California.

Green said the girl didn't have a cell phone or any other electronics. But for months, she was using her friend's devices to talk to the man on Facebook.

"We don't believe she was at home communicating. She was secretly communicating with him, with other friends," Green said.

He believes the two stayed at the Baymont Inn for at least a day and a half before taking an Uber to another motel in Allen Park a little over an hour away. That's where police caught up with them.

"At some point, once we retrieved the young lady from him, he began having some type suicidal thoughts," Green said. "And, at that time, Allen Park responded again. He was in possession of a duffel bag, a bag of some sort."

In it, police found ropes, hair dye, a stolen gun and a journal, that hints at why he might've had those items.

"Going by what the journal says, it was instructions to murder his grandmother," Green said. "But, why would you have those items here in Mt. Morris Township, Mich.? Why would you have them here?"

He typically tells parents to monitor what their kids are doing online, but that couldn't happen in this case because the girl wasn't online at home. So, he's thankful the girl's friend spoke up.

"Don't hold things like this a secret; because, you could be saving a family member, a loved one's life by providing this information to police," Green said.

He added that the Allen Park police took the man to a mental health facility to get checked out. His grandmother is alive and she lives in California.

They're still questioning the 17-year-old to find out if she was forced to do anything against her will. No charges had been filed by Tuesday, but the investigation was continuing.