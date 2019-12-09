Police find body of man 3 days after his empty vehicle crashed into ditch

(12/9/2019) - Police found the body of a 44-year-old Tuscola County man three days after his vehicle was located submerged in a water-filled ditch.

The man's body was located in a swampy area about a quarter mile from where his car ended up in the ditch along Thomas Road in Tuscola County's Akron Township sometime early Friday.

The car was located on Friday in a ditch that flows into Saginaw Bay. A diver and K-9 teams searched the area over the weekend, but couldn't find the man.

Investigators resumed the search on Monday and found the man's body.