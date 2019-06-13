Police find red Equinox from deadly Dort Highway hit-and-run hiding in storage

(6/13/2019) - A day after police arrested the man accused of killing two people with a red Chevrolet Equinox on Dort Highway, investigators found the SUV hiding in storage.

Michigan State Police Lt. David Kaiser said the Equinox was located in a storage unit. Investigators are poring over the SUV collecting evidence.

Police arrested the 35-year-old suspected driver on Wednesday and the Flint man remains in the Genesee County Jail while awaiting formal charges.

Police say the suspect got into an altercation with two couples at Dale Gray's Barber Shop in the 2800 block of Dort Highway in Flint just after midnight on June 6. He then went home and returned to the scene, allegedly armed with a firearm.

Investigators say the suspect opened fire on the four victims, but it was unclear whether he shot anyone. He then drove over 22-year-old Nolan Thomas repeatedly in the middle of Dort Highway, leaving him for dead.

The suspect then ran over 26-year-old Nicholas Collins, his 27-year-old girlfriend and Thomas' pregnant 20-year-old girlfriend, according to police. Collins died of his injuries while the 27-year-old suffered critical injuries.

The 20-year-old was not badly injured.

Visitation for Collins was on Wednesday at Sharp Funeral Home and Cremation Center on Fenton Road in Flint. Thomas' family held a private graveside service for him on Tuesday.