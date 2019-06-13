Police find red SUV stashed in Burton storage facility after deadly hit-and-run

(6/13/2019) - Michigan State Police Detectives found the red SUV at Red Dot, a storage facility on Bristol near Center Road.

It's just about 2.5 miles away from where MSP said the car was used to kill two men.

With this final piece of the puzzle in their hands, MSP's case against a 35-year-old Flint man is even stronger.

He's accused of killing 22-year-old Nolan Thomas and 26-year-old Nick Collins, and critically injuring Collins' fiancée.

Lead Investigator, Detective Jon Miller, revealed Thursday that the men were run over multiple times.

It's not clear what led to the argument that would turn deadly; but Detective Miller explained the driver hit Collins on Dort Highway just after midnight last Thursday.

Thomas and Collins' fiancée ran to help him; and Detective Miller said Thomas shot at the driver. So the driver turned around and ran over all three of them.

Thomas' pregnant girlfriend then jumped in to help them, the driver turned around again to hit all four; and Detective Miller said, he narrowly missed her. Instead the driver ran over Collins, his fiancée and Thomas one more time.

The man then sped off, headed north on Dort Highway. He was caught late Tuesday night.

Thomas died on scene. Collins was rushed to the hospital where he passed away. His fiancée is still in critical condition.

The 35-year-old Flint man is expected to be formally charged Friday.

