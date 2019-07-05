Sandusky police officer fires shots at 65-year-old man armed with shotgun

(7/5/2019) - An officer from the Sandusky Police Department in Sanilac County fired his gun during an encounter with an allegedly suicidal 65-year-old man.

Police were called to the area of M-46 and Stringer Road east of Sandusky around 7:30 p.m. to look for a man who allegedly was acting suicidal. The Sandusky officer located the man's car and started following him.

The 65-year-old tried to make a right turn but drove into a ditch. Investigators say the man then got out of his car armed with a shotgun, which the officer told him to drop.

The Sandusky officer fired several shots but did not hit the man. More officers arrived and the 65-year-old eventually put down the gun, so police took him into custody.

Michigan State Police are investigating the case.