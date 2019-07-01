Police identify 3-year-old and 3 adults killed in head-on crash

(7/1/19) - Police are identifying the four people, including a 3-year-old, who died in a head-on chain reaction crash on M-20 in Isabella County over the weekend.

The crash happened around 4:15 p.m. Sunday on M-20 between Wise and Vroman roads in Chippewa Township.

Police say 48-year-old Jason Macarthur of Hemlock was driving a Jeep eastbound between Wise and Vroman roads when he swerved into oncoming traffic.

He collided head-on with a Chevrolet Avalanche heading westbound. The Avalanche spun after the collision and got hit in the side by a Nissan Altima traveling westbound.

The Isabella County Sheriff's Office says Macarthur might have had a medical just before the crash. He was pinned in his Jeep and died instantly.

His passenger, 36-year-old Jennifer Harvey, was taken to MidMichigan Health Center in Midland with non-life-threatening injuries.

All three members of a family from Sanford in the Avalanche were pronounced dead of their injuries.

The driver, 34-year-old Jessica Jackson, was extricated and airlifted to Covenant HealthCare in Saginaw, where she died overnight. Police say 43-year-old Jeremy Jackson got ejected and died on the way to an area hospital.

Police say neither of the adults in the Avalanche were wearing seat belts.

A 3-year-old child in the back seat, Jayce Jackson, also died at a local hospital. Police believe his car seat either wasn't properly buckled or he partially unbuckled the restraints, causing him to get thrown from the seat.

A Byron Center couple in the Altima were treated and released at an area hospital. Police identified them as 60-year-old Keith Genther and 56-year-old Cathy Genther.

M-20 was closed for about four hours after the crash while police investigated and cleared the scene.