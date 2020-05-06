Police identify Genesee County man accused of wiping face on Dollar Tree employee

(5/6/2020) - An Argentine Township man is facing misdemeanor charges for allegedly wiping his face on the shirt of a Dollar Tree employee who asked him to put on a face mask.

Rex Gomoll of Argentine Township is accused of wiping his face on the shirt of a Dollar Tree employee who asked him to put on a face mask.

Rex Gomoll, 68, went to the Dollar Tree on North Saginaw Street in Holly around 1:30 p.m. He was not wearing a mask or face covering required by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and store policy.

When an employee asked Gomoll to put on a mask, police say he walked over to her and said, "Here, I will use this as a mask" before wiping his face on her shirt. He allegedly acted loud and disruptive after that before leaving the store.

Surveillance cameras in the store captured video of the incident.

Holly police received tips on the suspect's identity. The Argentine Township Police Department spoke with Gomoll on Monday evening and he allegedly admitted to the incident.

Gomoll was arraigned Wednesday morning in Oakland County District Court on one count of misdemeanor assault and battery, which carries up to 93 days in jail and a $500 fine.

Gomoll was offered $2,500 bond with conditions that he avoid contact with the victim, stay away from the Dollar Tree in Holly and remain home except for court appearances, grocery shopping and medical reasons.

Gomoll is scheduled to appear in a Clarkston courtroom on May 18,