Police identify Saginaw man shot and killed after stabbing K-9 Deebo

(2/11/2020) – Police have identified the Saginaw man who officers shot and killed after he allegedly stabbed K-9 Deebo in the head during a standoff.

Zane Blaisdell, 48, was pronounced dead after two unidentified Saginaw police officers shot him to protect Deebo.

Police were at the residence in the 600 block of Sheridan Street around 8 a.m. Sunday to investigate a disturbance, which turned into a hostage situation. Deebo was sent inside and Blaisdell allegedly stabbed the dog in the head.

Investigators say the officers witnessed the stabbing and shot Blaisdell to protect Deebo’s life.

Under the law, Deebo is considered a police officer, so his fellow officers are allowed to take action to minimize threats against him, according to Michigan State Police Lt. Jim Lang.

Michigan State Police were still investigating whether the shooting was justified on Tuesday. Both officers who fired shots remained on paid administrative leave Tuesday, which is standard protocol after police-involved shootings.

Deebo returned home on Monday to continue recovering from his injuries. It was unclear whether he would be able to return to work as a police K-9.

Court documents show Blaisdell suffers from mental illness. He previously had been found not guilty by reason of insanity after a 2010 case in which he allegedly pretended to be a police officer.