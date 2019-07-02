Police identify body found in Flint River

(7/2/2019) - Lapeer police identified the man found dead in the Flint River on June 22 as 57-year-old Earl Craun.

Autopsy results show Craun drowned, but investigators are waiting for toxicology results to determine how he ended up in the river. Police did not say how long he was in the water.

Kayakers found Craun's body around 3:30 p.m. June 22 floating in the river near the intersection of Oregon Street and Industrial Drive. The Lapeer County Dive Team recovered his remains.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Lapeer Police Department at 810-664-2019.