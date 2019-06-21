Police identify murder victim and suspect from Pasadena Avenue last week

(6/21/2019) - A 31-year-old man is facing charges stemming from last weekend's shooting death of a woman on Pasadena Avenue in Flint Township.

The Flint Township Police Department says 23-year-old Shalaycia Miles of Flint was shot in a parking lot in the 3000 block of Pasadena Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

She and a 42-year-old Flint man, who also was shot, were rushed to an area hospital before police arrived on the scene. Miles died at the hospital while the unidentified man was treated and released for minor injuries.

Investigators arrested 31-year-old Delano Cummings of Mt. Morris Township on four charges Monday. The Genesee County Prosecutor's Office charged him with murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and two counts of committing a felony with a firearm.

Police also arrested another woman for interfering with the investigation. Shanna Williams, 34 of Mt. Morris Township, is charged with lying to police during a murder investigation, obstruction of justice and tampering with evidence.

Flint Township police say Williams is a manager at a business near the scene.