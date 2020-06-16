Police identify remains found in Flint's Broome Park as two missing women

(6/16/2020) - Authorities have identified the human remains found in Flint's Broome Park two and a half years ago as two women who hadn't been seen for months before they were located.

Police found two skulls in the park near Fenton Road and 12th Street on Nov. 7, 2017. They were identified on Tuesday as Misty Kerrison-Steiber and Claudia Wilson.

Kerrison-Steiber was last seen alive in September 2017 while Wilson was last seen alive in August 2017.

A man walking his dog on the morning of Nov. 7, 2017, first came across the remains, but he had an appointment to make so he couldn't direct police to the area. An MTA bus driver also found the remains about two hours later.

Forensic examiners studied the skulls for clues to their identities and worked with investigators to obtain dental records that would help identify the women.

The identities of the women remained a mystery until Tuesday. Investigators are still trying to piece together the last known sightings of Kerrison-Steiber and Wilson before the discovery of their skulls.

Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to anyone responsible for the women's deaths.

Watch ABC12 News at Five for more information on the investigation and ABC12 News at Six for an interview with family members of the victims.