Police identify woman found dead of hit-and-run on U.S. 10

(6/30/2020) - Midland police identified the person found dead of a hit-and-run crash on U.S. 10 Friday night as a 42-year-old woman.

The Midland Police Department declined to release the woman's name out of respect for her family.

A Midland officer found the woman's body on the westbound lanes of the freeway near the Ashman Street overpass around 10:40 p.m. Friday. Investigators couldn't immediately identify the woman or a suspect.

Midland police received a missing persons report on Monday morning for a woman who hadn't been seen since Friday. Investigators confirmed later in the day that the missing person was the woman from the crash.

Police are still looking for a suspect in the case and investigators say they have no possible leads on the suspect's vehicle. Anyone with information on the crash should call Midland police at 989-631-4244.