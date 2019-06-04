Police identify woman killed in deadly arson fire outside Saginaw

(6/4/2019) - Police are identifying the 23-year-old woman who died early Sunday when someone set her house on fire.

Firefighters pulled Antoinesha Helton from a bedroom in her house in the 800 block of South 23rd Street in Buena Vista Township around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. She was pronounced dead of injuries from the fire.

Investigators believe the fire was intentionally set. They have opened a criminal investigation looking for whoever was responsible for the deadly fire.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Buena Vista Police Department at 989-753-7793.

Buena Vista Township Deputy Fire Chief Aaron Hoeppner said firefighters arrived at the home around five minutes after receiving the call.

Neighbors weren't sure if anyone was inside, but knew a woman and young child lived at the home. Firefighters found Helton's body after knocking down most of the fire.

Her child who also lives in the home was away when the fire started.

Investigators from the Michigan State Police and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco Firearms and Explosives are helping Buena Vista Township with the investigation.

Hoeppner said the home had smoke detectors, but the batteries had been removed so they did not activate.