Police identify young mother found dead after suspicious fire

(06/04/19) - There are more questions than answers as police piece together the last moments of a Buena Vista Township mother's life.

Police Chief Reggie Williams has identified the woman as Antoinesha Helton. The 23-year-old leaves behind a young child.

"We're uncertain right now if it's more than an accident, but it's just a suspicious situation when any time you have a young lady, 23-years-old, who dies in a fire alone," Williams said. "So we just want to make sure we cover all of our bases and investigate this case properly."

A neighbor called 911 to report the fire at 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Firefighters arrived five minutes later and quickly found Helton in a bedroom.

A day later fire investigators with the Michigan State Police and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives joined the investigation.

What they found raised some red flags, but now police are waiting on some important results following the suspicious fire.

"We're waiting on the reports to come back for the data from the fire investigation itself, and also from the toxicology reports from the autopsy," Williams said. "Those things will help us determine some of the outcome."

Helton's child was not home when the fire started.

Police are now trying to piece together her final moments to give her family answers.

"Any time you have a loss of any sort, but when you have a particularly young lady who has lost her life and leaves a child behind, it's tough for everyone, especially the family," Williams said.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the Buena Vista Police Department at 989-753-7793 or Arson Tip Line at 1-800-44-ARSON.