Police implicate Lapeer County man in serious 2014 hit-and-run crash

(1/23/2020) - A Lapeer County man is facing charges nearly six years after he allegedly was involved in a serious hit-and-run crash.

Brent Addelia, 53, was arraigned this week on a charge of leaving the scene of a serious injury accident related to the Sept. 28, 2014, crash that left an 18-year-old seriously injured in Oakland County.

Police say two bicyclists were riding north on Rochester Road near Romeo Road in Oakland County when Addelia hit them from behind with his gray SUV and left the scene.

One of the bicyclists, an 18-year-old man, suffered severe injuries in the crash, police say. He has since made a full recovery.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office Crash Reconstruction Unit collected small bits of evidence from the scene, including a piece of the suspect vehicle's fog lamp. The case ran cold with only trace evidence and a general description of the vehicle.

However, investigators used vehicle registration records and tips to narrow down Addelia as a suspect, according to the sheriff's office. That led to Addelia's arrest on a single felony charge.

He remains in custody at the Oakland County Jail on $75,000 bond.