Police in Saginaw need help identifying car in hit-and-run crash

(3/13/2020) - Police are asking for help identifying two people and a car involved in a fight earlier this week that ended with a hit-and-run crash.

Police are looking for this Buick Lucerne involved in a hit-and-run crash outside the Sunoco gas station on Genesee Avenue in Saginaw.

The incident happened Sunday in Saginaw outside the Sunoco gas station on Genesee Avenue.

Around 4:30 a.m., a Buick Lucerne pulled into the parking lot. The surveillance video shows two people coming out of the vehicle and walking up to the front of the store.

Other people are there and a conversation is taking place. All of a sudden, a fist fight breaks out between two men and others look on.

The fight eventually stops, but then one man gets back in the Buick Lucerne, which is believed to be a 2009 to 2011 model. The car leaves the camera view but then drives right at the men.

The two men were hit. One man who was hit by the car has a broken leg while the other man was not injured.

Police are trying to identify the two men that were originally in the Buick Lucerne, which is tan or grey in color. They are also looking for the car which they believe has front end damage.

There have been no arrests in the case.

Anyone with information about the people in the Buick Lucerne or the car itself should call the Major Crimes Unit in Saginaw at 989-297-8657.