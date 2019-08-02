Police investigate sexual assault of elderly woman at Davison senior apartment complex

(08/02/19) - An elderly woman was violated in her senior apartment building, police say.

Early Wednesday evening the Davison Police Department received a call about a reported sexual assault in an upper level room.

Police Chief Don Harris says a woman in her eighties was found disheveled in her room alone by a case worker.

"This case is of the utmost top priority of this police department," Harris said.

Police say they're exploring all surveillance options and have reached out to the Genesee County Elder Abuse Task Force and Michigan State Police for assistance.

A family member tells ABC12 the woman lived in the apartment building for more than 10 years without any previous problems.

ABC12 asked the Lockwood Management Company about surveillance and security. Here's the response from the director of operations:

"The safety and well-being of our residents is our top priority. Our staff followed proper protocol and procedures and notified authorities about the alleged incident. We have changed all the exterior locks and are in the process of adding 24-hour security guards for the checking in and out of visitors. We also reiterated our policy regarding guests and the locking of doors to our residents. We are assisting authorities in the investigation."

The family member says the woman is bruised up, has stitches and remains in the hospital.

Police have no suspects or known motive at this time. Anyone with additional information that could help this investigation can call the Davison Police Department at 810-653-4196.