Police investigate students throwing items off of Flint school bus

(09/25/19) - Police were called to an area of Carpenter Road in Flint Wednesday for a report of students throwing items off of school buses.

Police Chief Timothy Johnson says three school buses were initially pulled over.

Two teenage students are in trouble with the school system, according to police.

You can hear the officer and one of the student's heated exchange in cell phone video obtained by ABC12.

"When I'm talking you listen. Get up. Get up. Get your *** up," the officer said.

The student's words aren't as easy to understand.

Police say a responding officer got on one of the buses to talk to the kids, and the bus driver indicated which student was causing the problems.

As that student was being taken off the bus, another student reportedly started acting up, and he was also taken off the bus.

The person who captured the video from inside the bus says the responding officer got upset and threw a backpack out of the window.

Flint PD says the two teenage boys are in trouble but not under arrest, and the school is expected to "deal with them tomorrow."

We looked up Flint Community Schools' code of conduct.

It clearly states that the school bus is treated as an "extended classroom," and students are subject to all of the rules of the code of conduct while on the bus.

That would include "never throwing objects on, off or at the bus."

The repercussions for that type of behavior could mean a suspension from school and/or denial of bus transportation.

ABC12 reached out to Flint Community Schools for more information about the students and the incident. We'll keep you posted on what they have to say when they respond.

