Police investigate triple shooting in Flint

(12/28/19) - Three adults, two men and one woman, were all shot on Flint's north side Friday night, police say.

The shooting took place in the 1500 block of West Pasadena Avenue and Fleming Road around 9 p.m. Friday night.

There were several evidence markers sprinkled along the roadway.

Police say two people are in good condition and one person is in critical condition.

There is no suspect or known motive at this time.

If you have information that could help the investigation, call Detective Chad Baldwin at 810-237-6912 or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

We'll keep you posted throughout the morning as new information is released.

