Police investigating 11-year-old's shooting death as a homicide

(8/21/2019) - Police are investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old girl as a homicide.

The Gratiot County Sheriff's Office responded to a residence in Arcada Township around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, where a relative had found the girl's body.

She died of a gunshot wound to the head. Police say the girl was home alone before her body was found.

A Michigan State Police mobile crime lab from Lansing assisted the sheriff's office with the investigation at the scene. An autopsy was conducted Wednesday.

Police say the incident doesn't present an ongoing danger to the public.