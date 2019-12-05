Police investigating 'compromising pictures' of Bentley student posted online

(12/5/2019) - The Burton Police Department is investigating some "compromising pictures" of a Bentley High School student that were posted on social media Wednesday.

Superintendent Kristy Spann said in a letter to the district that the "compromising pictures" of a student were distributed unknowingly by another student. The photos then were resposted online, she said.

Bentley High School administrators started investigating and worked to have the accounts and the original posts removed. They also notified police, who launched an investigation.

Spann did not discuss any discipline for the students involved. Both police and school administrators were continuing their investigations on Thursday.

She pointed out that transmitting a photo or video of someone without their consent is considered an illegal invasion of privacy. Parents were asked to talk with children about the consequences for sending or keeping sexually explicit photos in any form.