Police investigating conduct of several people on Caro Community Schools property

(7/23/2019) - Police in Tuscola County are investigating reports of criminal conduct at a local school district.

Michigan State Police in Caro are looking into allegations that involve several people and happened in the fall of 2017 and again in the fall of 2018.

Tuscola County Prosecutor Mark Reene released a statement on Tuesday saying that due to the nature of the investigation, no additional information is available at this time.

The alleged incidents reportedly happened on Caro Community Schools property.