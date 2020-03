(3/24/2020) - Flint police are investigating a possible homicide.

Flint Police Department Det. Tyrone Booth said officers were at a location in the 3500 block of Davison Road on Tuesday morning, where they believe a homicide took place.

Detectives were working around a dumpster near a business. Investigators could not release any other information at the scene.

